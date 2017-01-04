County To Start Year With Strong Balance in Bank

RISON – With greater expenses and less revenue projected in 2017, County Treasurer Jack Hopson was able to deliver to some good news to the Cleveland County Quorum Court during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.

Hopson reported that the county general fund will begin 2017 with a balance of $279,22.95, more than double what the fund had in the bank at the start of 2016.

Hopson presented the quorum court members with a simple handout showing the ending balances in the county general fund over the past five years. Those have increased significantly in each of those years.

County general is the fund used to pay all county expenses outside the road department. It is a barometer of sorts regarding the county’s financial health. Hopson’s figures show that the ending balances have increased by 93 percent or more over the past five years:

The ending balance in 2012 was $7,367.55

The ending balance in 2013 was $25,207.26, an increase of about 342 percent over the pervious year.

The ending balance in 2014 was $48,738.62, an increase of about 93 percent over the previous year.

The ending balance in 2015 was $101,563.77, an increase of 208 percent over the previous year.

The ending balance in 2016 was $279,222.95, an increase of about 275 percent.

