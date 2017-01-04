Frances Langford

Frances Ann Smith Langford, 77, of New Edinburg, passed from this life on December 21, 2016 surrounded by her family.

Frances was born in Pine Bluff, AR on August 2, 1939 to Mildred Elizabeth (Phillips) and Howard Ransom Smith and graduated from New Edinburg High School in 1958.

She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Langford, on February 12, 1960, and was a member of Hebron Methodist Church.

Frances enjoyed working in her flower beds, bream fishing, traveling, and camping. She loved to shop, craft, sew, and watch soap operas on TV. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother as well as a beloved “Aunt Frank” to her biological nieces and nephews as well as many others.

Frances was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Wayne Smith; her sister, Armenta Sue Sanchez; and her parents, Howard and Mildred Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Eli Langford of New Edinburg; her children Lila Beth Benson and Jerry Don Langford, and wife Cindy also of New Edinburg; six grandchildren, Brandy Reaves and husband Matthew of Jena, LA; Leslie Beverage and husband Rodney of New Edinburg; Matt Daniel of New Edinburg; Tammy Morgan and husband Lance of Sheridan; Jarrod Langford and Kadie of New Edinburg; and Savannah Langford as well as 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral service was Friday, December 23, 2016 at Hebron Methodist Church with Bro. Gene Stacks and Bro. Boyd Savage officiating. Burial was in New Edinburg Cemetery by Frazer’s Funeral Home.

Active pallbearers were Jarrod Langford, Tommy Dean Stringfellow, Matthew Reaves, Rodney Beverage, Lance Morgan, D.J. Knighten and Matthew Daniel. Honorary pallbearers were New Edinburg High School Class of 1958,

Mary Ann Hamil, Bonnie Smith Jones, Patricia Huddleston, Dorthy Mae Parker and Sue Sims Wagnon.

