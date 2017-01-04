Jimmie Waldrop

Jimmie Sue Sims Waldrop, 85, of Warren, died Friday, December 23, 2016, at Bradley County Medical Center in Warren.

She was born December 7, 1931, at New Edinburg, the daughter of Atlas Lumley Sims and Beulah Carter Sims.

She was a 1949 honor graduate of New Edinburg High School, and a member of Emmaus Baptist Church.

She married Bobby Waldrop in New Edinburg on April 17, 1954. He died October 5, 1970.

She was an employee of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and was a retired employee of Warren Bank and Trust with over 37 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Billy Waldrop, two sisters, Helen Ferguson and Ollie Moseley, and five brothers, Orie Sims, Barney Sims, Elbert Sims, Robbie Sims and Marvin Sims.

Survivors include one daughter, Patsy Thornton and spouse Gary of Warren; one granddaughter Katie Williams and spouse Josh of Warren; two great grandsons, Huck Williams and Holt Williams of Warren; caregivers Debbie Henry, Gail Harrell and Renee Blanner; and several nieces, nephews and many friends whom she loved dearly.

Funeral services were December 26, 2016, at Frazer’s Funeral Home in with Rev. Matt Overall officiating. Janice Sullivan was organist. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Mike Ferguson, Terry Jones, Clay Wagnon, Austin Clements, Lewis Clements, Bill Wisener, John Durmon and Josh Williams.

Honorary pallbearers were Ron Simmons, Jimmy Sledge, Barney W. Sims, Jim Sims, Dr. Kerry Pennington, and retired and current employees of Warren Bank & Trust Co.

Memorials preferred to Log A Load for Kids, P.O. Box 390, Warren, AR 71671.

