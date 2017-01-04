Kingsland Hires New Water Operator; Approves Budget

KINGSLAND – The Kingsland City Council voted to hire Rusty Leopard as the new operator for the Kingsland Water and Wastewater Departments during its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 22. He succeeds the late Joe Cook, who died in October while serving in that capacity.

In addition, the city council also approved its 2017 city budgets and a new contract with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department of local law enforcement, and als heard an invitation to attend a meeting on Jan. 13 with Dr. Ruth Hawkins of Arkansas State University. Dr. Hawkins was instrumental in developing the boyhood of country music legend Johnny Cash into a tourist attraction for Dyess.

A committee consisting of Mayor Charles Crain and city council members Jennifer Williams and Sharon Crosby narrowed the field of candidates to two. After interviewing both candidates, the mayor said the committee recommended hiring Leopard. Their recommendation was approved by a 4-0 vote from the council.

Leopard will have to get his water operator’s license from the state. Until then, the city agreed to continue operating under the license of Jason Phillips, the operator for the Rison Water Department.

Phillips, who as at the meeting, said he would work directly with Leopard until he receives his license from the state. Phillips said he could have his license within six months.

In the interim, Mayor Crain said the city would continue to operate under Phillips’ license until Leopard has completed his training.

The council voted to pay Phillips $100 per month for each of his license – one for water and the other for wastewater – and also pay him $20.67 per hour for any time he has to work for Kingsland during the interim period. The city was paying Phillips $500 per week to oversee the city’s water and wastewater department while the city searched for a new operator.

To read the full article, see the January 4, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.