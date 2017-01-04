Kingsland’s Nix To Become KARK TV Weatherman

LITTLE ROCK – Nexstar Broadcasting announced Tuesday that Kingsland native Hayden Nix has been hired as the new weekend meteorologist for KARK Channel 4 in Little Rock beginning in February.

Nix is currently the weekend meterologist at KTXS television in Abilene, Texas, where he began his broadcasting career.

“It’s a joy and comfort to be able to say that I’m coming home,” Nix was quoted as saying on KARK’s website, arkansasmatters.com. “Being closer to family means a lot to both my wife and myself.”

Nix is a 2010 honor graduate of Rison High School and earned a degree in geoscience with an emphasis in broadcasting meteorology from Mississippi State University. He is the son of Tommy and Rochelle Nix of Kingsland, and the grandson of Frances Nix Crutchfield and the late James Nix of Kingsland.

He married the former Megan England of Rison last September at Hot Springs.