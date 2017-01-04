Laura Ledbetter

Laura Dionne Johnston Ledbetter, 47, of Fordyce died Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at her home.

She was born May 24, 1969 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Laura was a nurse and a member of First Assembly of God Church in Fordyce.

She is survived by her husband, David Ledbetter of Fordyce; two sons, Tyler Ledbetter of Bella Vista and Quinton Ledbetter of Fordyce; one daughter, Zoe Ledbetter of Fordyce; father and step mother, Ronald and Sandra Johnston of Woodlawn; mother and step father, Debbie and Simon Jendrejas of Fordyce; three brothers, Reed Johnston of Woodlawn, Brandon Jendrejas of Sheridan, and Adam Jendrejas of Fordyce; one sister, Crystal Thomas of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Avery Ledbetter, Liam Ledbetter and Kason Ledbetter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral services were Thursday, December 22, 2016 at First Assembly of God in Fordyce with Rev. Bobby Hartgen and Rev. Matthew Hodges officiating. Burial followed at Stoney Point Cemetery.

Arrangements by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce.

