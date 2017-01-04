Legislators Address Quorum Court

Spears, Justices Voice Concerns Over Unfunded Mandates, Regulations

RISON – County Judge Gary Spears and the Cleveland County Quorum Court had an opportunity to express their concerns with two local legislators Monday night about the state saddling counties with regulations and unfunded mandates that are putting the financial squeeze on small counties.

While both legislators seemed empathic with their concerns, neither seemed optimistic that much can be done to help smaller counties, especially in southern Arkansas, considering the makeup of the legislature and how rules and regulations are developed for certain agencies.

The two legislators addressing the court Monday night were Dist. 10 State Rep. Mike Holcomb (R-Pine Bluff) and Dist. 27 State Sen. Trent Garner (R-El Dorado). Holcomb relayed the message that Dist. 26 State Sen. Eddie Cheatham’s (D-Crossett) father was ill and he would not be able to make it. Dist. 8 State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw (R-Hermitage) was not at the meeting.

The Arkansas legislature convenes this Monday, Jan. 9.

All four were invited by Spears after the idea was conceived during the quorum court’s December meeting. During that meeting, Justice of the Peace Bruce Brown was discussing the subject of unfunded mandates and expressed a desire to let the county’s state legislators know the county’s concerns about having more expenses shuffled down to the county level.

Spears said he sent each of the legislators a list of concerns he had about some decisions on the state level that have a direct impact on the county budget. Among those concerns were:

The rules and regulations regarding county jails. Last year, the county jail was cited for not having jailers on site. The county has traditionally cross-trained the dispatcher to serve as the jailer as well, but a state committee said they two positions must be separate. That resulted in the county having to hire for new jailers at a cost of more than $130,000.

Indigent attorney funding. Spears pointed out that the county only received about $800 in state revenue to fund attorneys for suspects who cannot afford one but the county had to set aside about $8,000 in its budget to cover those costs.

