Lloyd Weaver

Lloyd Elbert Weaver, 87, of Warren, died Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Bradley County Medical Center in Warren.

Born March 8, 1929, in Herbine, he was a son of the late Edgar Manning Weaver and Mary Jane Dyer Weaver.

He was a retired lumber grader for Georgia Pacific and a member of Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church.

Also preceding him in death were six brothers, Roy Lee “Pete” Weaver, Edward Weaver, Clifton Weaver, James Henry Weaver, Arthur Weaver and Jimmy Devon (J.D.) Weaver; two sisters, Lula Belle Bowen and Amy Nell Ferrell; and a granddaughter, Glenda Ann Davis, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Nettie Jane McClain Weaver, whom he married February 17, 1951; one daughter, Glenda Ann Reed of Troy, Missouri; one sister, Bernice Stucks of El Dorado; one granddaughter, Amber Lynore Davis of Mooresville, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Frazer’s Chapel in Warren with Rev. Wayman Mann officiating. Linda Barrett was organist. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery by Frazer’s Funeral Home.

