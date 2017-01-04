Louise Waldrop

Mary Louise Erwin Waldrop, 90, died on Monday, January 2, 2017 at John Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado after a lengthy illness.

A resident of El Dorado at her death, Waldrop was born on March 10, 1926, near New Edinburg, the daughter of Joe and Ellen Erwin.

She was a member of West Side Baptist Church in El Dorado.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles Waldrop; five brothers; and five sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Regina Bottorff of El Dorado; her son, Larry Waldrop of New Edinburg; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 5) at McCoy Cemetery in New Edinburg, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Directors of El Dorado. The Rev. Gerald Perry will officiate.

