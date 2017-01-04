New Stores, Election Highlight First Half of 2016

RISON – In our annual review of the previous year, The Herald looks back on some of the headlines impacting Cleveland County in 2016. This week’s review will focus on events that took place during the first half of the year, January through June 2016:

January

Cleveland County starts 2016 with more than double of what the county general fund had in the bank at the start of 2015, County Clerk Jack Hopson reported. He said county general began the year with a balance of $101,563.77, more than double the $48,738.62 that was in the fund at the beginning of 2015.

Josh Bolland, an investigator with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department, was hired to replace former Rison Police Chief Jeff Prescott, who retired.

Arkansas football coaching legend and Rison High School alum Jimmy Dale “Red” Parker, 84, died Jan. 4, 2016, at Baptist Health in Little Rock due to heart complications, his family reported. Parker won a state championship and was state runner-up while coaching the Rison Wildcats, and also took the Woodlawn Bears to the second round of the state playoffs in his single season with the program.

Joshua Alan Brown, 16, of Rison, became the third suspect to be arrested in connection with the December 2015 murder of Cherrish Faith Allbright. Two other suspects, Jonathan Guenther, 20, and Brad Hunter Smith, 20, both of the Randall community, were arrested in December 2015.

The new Dollar General Plus store opens at the corner of Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 35 in Rison while construction begins on a new Dollar General at Calmer. The Dollar General Plus store is about 1,200 square feet larger than the old store that was located in downtown Rison.

The Pioneer Village Commission took its first step toward refurbishing the collection of historic structures on the grounds in Rison by approving a bid for a new roof to go on the 110-year-old “mercantile” building.

The Cleveland County Community Theater group forms and announces that its first production will be “Murder at the Pie Auction.”

Bobby Dyer, 18, of Kingsland, was arrested by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 7 and charged for his alleged connection with several burglaries, break-ins and a vehicle theft that date back to September 2015.

Cleveland County Sheriff Jack Rodgers said arrests were the main factor as to why the county saw fewer cases among the major crime categories in 2015.

The first winter storm of the season hit Cleveland County on Jan. 21-22 dumping about two to three inches of snow in most locations and closing local schools, businesses and government offices.

TDS Telecommunications sold its Cleveland County internet and telephone operations to ARK-O Holding Company, a division of family-owned SGO Broadband based in Seneca, Mo.

February

The Cleveland County School Board encouraged the building principals to begin assessing their facility needs after hearing a presentation from former superintendent Scotty Holderfield during the board’s February meeting. Holderfield is the facilities coordinator for the Southeast Arkansas Educational Cooperative at Monticello.

