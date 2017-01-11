Classified Ads – January 11, 2017

Posted by admin
Housekeeping
- WORK WANTED – Will clean your home. Reasonable, dependable and trustworthy. Have references. Call Donna Rauls for more info. 870-692-5916. (*45)
Animals
- FREE CATS – Need good home for 5 young cats: 3 black, 2 white; already eating dry cat food; (870) 357-2914. (*1)
Lost & Found
- TWO MISSING DOGS – 3-1/2 year old MALE french bulldogs. dax is cream colored and Tyson is brindle with white on his chest. Both are around 26-30 lbs. Last seen on Wooley Road in Woodlawn Sunday evening, Jan. 8 as they chased something into the woods. Call 870-489-0690 or 501-539-9058 with any information. (*5)
Wanted
- LOOKING TO BUY – 4-wheel walker with seat, hand brakes. Call 870-692-1237. (*5)
- SMALL DINING TABLE with 2 chairs. (870) 510-1041. (*47)
- LOOKING FOR 5 FT CULTIVATOR to go behind tractor. Call 870-692-7886. (*33)
Firewood
- Firewood for sale. 501-658-5212. (*5)
- Free firewood at McFarland Cascade, 6040 highway 79 north, Rison. 879-461-1014. (*37)
Lawn/Farm Equip./Livestock
- For Sale: Massy Ferguson 65 tractor with 6ft. Bush Hog and Finishing Mower. 870-352-3919 or 870-352-4063 (*27)
- HAY EQUIPMENT FOR SALE – M&W round baler, Gribaldi 8-ft disc mower, 120 MF square baler, 4100 MF 4-wheel rake, Haymaster tedder; call (870) 325-7578 or (870) 461-0726. (*45)
Real Estate
- House for Sale 1479 sf. 3 BR, 1 Bath brick home for sale in Rison School District, Mt. Elba Road. Updated with new hardwoods, new carpet, new paint throughout. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom. New metal roof. Double Carport. Lots of storage: Three out-buildings plus carport storage. Large lot: 250’ x 150’. Contact Ken Tillman @ 501-813-0833 or Ron Tillman@ 870-942-9799 if interested. (*5)
- HOUSE FOR SALE IN WOODLAWN – TO BE MOVED. Approx. 1,000 sqft. 2BR/1BA. Metal roof. $1,500. Call 870-357-8190. (*5)
- FOR RENT: 3 BR/2 BA MOBILE HOME at 100 Sunset Lane. Ideal for horses or livestock. Call 870-461-0879. (*2)
- LAND FOR SALE Approximately 60 acres +or- in Cleveland County, Woodlawn School District. If interested, call 870-534-5900. (*49)
- DUPLEX FOR RENT IN RISON: 2BR, 1BA. 1 block from one school. $550/month. Call 870-550-5600. (*37)
- LOT FOR SALE IN DOWNTOWN RISON – On 3rd and Pine, across from Rison Pharmacy. Call 870-692-1237. (*42)
- LAND FOR SALE: 6.5 acres in Woodlawn School District, for site built homes, paved road, electricity, water, near Country Store. $32,500. Call 870-692-1152. (*39)
- NEW LISTING: House For Sale in Woodlawn School District. Built in 2009; 2,759 sqft on 3.75 acres. House has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with bonus room above a 2 car garage. Shown by appointment only. Call 870-329-1579. (*36)
- FOR RENT: 2 BR/1-1/2 BA mobile home. 790 Evans Road in Rison. Refrigerator and cook stove. 870-879-2945 or 870-550-3052. (*17)
- Newly renovated 3 bedroom brick home in Rison School District. All appliances and some furnishings convey. 10 acres M/L. Price negotiable. (870) 370-1392 Serious inquiries only. (*10)
- FOR SALE: 5 acres, 10 acres and 15 acres – in and around Rison. Owner financing! (870) 723-4425. (*8)
Vehicles, Boats & More
- 1997 CHEVROLET SILVERADO pickup truck, ext. cab, 1-owner, 49,100 miles, excellent condition, $5,800; (870) 550-2666. (*2)
- 1991 DODGE VAN – 15-passenger van, $1,250; (870) 325-7484 or (870) 339-7876. (*44)
- Suzuki 09 400 4×4. Camo. 26 inch mud lite tires. Aluminum wheels.Winch, low miles.like new.call 870 357 2587. $4000.00.firm. (*44)
- BRAND NEW SPARE TIRE & JACK. Purchased for a 2015 Jeep Cherokee that did not come with a spare. Never been used, may fit other vehicles. Paid $300, asking $150. Call 870-357-2352 or 870-489-5550. (*41d)
- FOR SALE – 2014 KAWASAKI NINJA 300cc; $4,000 or pay-of, whichever is less! Call 501-551-7944 (*23)
- FOR SALE – 1990 MAZDA MIATI CONVERTIBLE red with black top, excellent condition, adult driven. (870) 325-6989 or (870) 543-9590. (*20)
Misc. Items
- GENERATOR – Coleman 5000 watt generator, $300; (870) 325-7905. (*5).
- FREE – Dishwasher, need repairs, (870) 325-7622 (*2)
- FOR SALE – Sony speakers, $10; Sing-Along karaoke set $15; (870) 718-7631. (*5)
- USED TOY RIDE-ON BLUE YAMAHA RAPTOR ATV 12 volt for $100. Call or text 870-415-8041. (*49)
- FOR SALE – Coffee Table, good condition, $20; large gold picture frame, like new, $20; Sofa & 2 chairs, like new, $200; girls 20-inch bicycle, excell. cond., $15; oscillating floor fan, excell. cond., $165; oil-filled space heater, like new, $30; (870) 692-0802 or (870) 267-5699. (*50)
- FOR SALE: 24 Inch Girl’s bicycle, only ridden several times. Queen Ann sofa in excellent condition. Call Donald Almond at 325-6631 for more information. (*45)
- FOR SALE – Cricut Personal Electronic Cutter. Model #CRV001, 6 mats, instruction manual and power cords included. $100. Call 325-7032 or 870-500-5694. (*46)
- ANTIQUE CAST IRON BATH TUB. Good condition. $100. Call 870-325-7142. (*41)
- FOR SALE – Pride Extra Large Lift Chair, brown, asking $350. (870) 820-4937 (*36)
- For Sale: 8x8x16 inch cement blocks. $1.00 each. Home 870-325-7376 Cell 870-540-9403 Office 870-325-6245. (*37)
- FOR SALE – French doors, screen doors, two side panbels and facings; $150 OBO. (501) 952-1886 (*28)
- 5000 WATT GENERATOR in great shape. $375. 3260 WATT GENERATOR. $190. Located at 5107 Hwy 79 South. Call 870-692-8215. (*7)
- FOR SALE: 5/8-inch, 100 ft. steel cable. New condition. Reduced to $30. Call 870-692-0802. (*48)
- FOR SALE: 24 ft. extension ladder. New condition. Call 870-692-0802. (*24)
- HOSPITAL BED FOR SALE – Mattress included, like new. $450. Call 325-6978. (*22)
- QUEEN SIZE BEDDING SET with comforter, dust ruffle, pillow shams, three throw pillows and three sets of curtains. $75. Call 325-6978. (*22)
- FOR SALE – COUCH – Burgundy and tan stripe, very good condition, coffee table, oval shape, oak finish, like new. CONSOLE PIANO – excellent condition! Call 870-370-1403. (*22)
- METAL CULVERTS FOR SALE, up to 30’ long and up to 24” diameter; special orders within one week. Rawls Concrete 870-325-6664 (*25)
AVON Sales
- FOR ALL YOUR AVON NEEDS and wants, call Ida Neal. 870-357-2075. Avon is always having a sale! Books available at Country Store, Dixon Boots, Woodlawn Grocery. (*26)
Services
- MONOGRAMMING & EMBORIDERY AVAILABLE by calling 870-370-2012. (*31)
- LEAKY FAUCETS? Weak floors, stuck doors? Call Keith Cochran, handy man. 870-357-2446. (*36)
- Forest land boundary line maintenance. References available. Contact TGS Forestry Consulting & Supply, LLC. 501-658-5212; tgsforestry@gmail.com. (*1)
- LAWN SERVICE IN RISON AND WOODLAWN AREA: Mowing, trimming, fertilizing and more! We also clean up leaves! (870) 515-3194. (*p)