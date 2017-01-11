Dorothy Smith

Dorothy M. Smith, age 102, of Sheridan, AR, went to her heavenly home Saturday, January 7, 2017 at her home in Sheridan, AR.

She was born September 8th, 1914, in Rye, AR, a daughter of the late James William McClain and Ollie Beaty McClain.

She graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1936 and attended Arkansas A&M College in Monticello. She taught in several small schools in the community before and after marrying Noah Iverson Smith on September 9th, 1939. They made their home in Warren until 1996 when they moved to Sheridan. Dorothy and Iverson were married for sixty-nine years when he passed away in 2008. She was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, reading, sewing and gardening and even had a small garden when she was ninety-nine.

She is survived by her daughters, Frances (Harold) Gates, Sue (Bill) Donaldson, and Billie (Robert Coice) Ashcraft all of Sheridan, AR.

Four grandchildren, Angela Gates, El Dorado, AR; Jeff (Mary) Kimbrell, of Caddo Mills, TX, Jennifer (Dan) Cheff of Charlo, MT; Virginia (Eugene) Castrejon of Benton, AR. Ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Two sisters Martha (Wayne) Spakes of Memphis, TN, and Jo (Bob) Small of Pine Bluff, AR, many nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Doris Coker, Billie McClain, Brothers Albert McClain and James McClain.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Sheridan, AR. with Bro. Terry Williams officiating. Burial in Union Cemetery at Rye, Arkansas by Frazer’s Funeral Home.

Active pallbearers are George Coker, Jim McClain, Tommy McClain, Jeff Kimbrell, Eugene Castrejon, Joseph Gates, Michael Small. Honorary pallbearers are Bobbie Gladish, Gerry Boyd, Mae Dean Wilson, Mary Norris, Wanda Castleberry, Sue Caple, Martha Barnes and Stacie Davis.

Online guestbook www.frazerfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for there caring help. Memorial’s preferred to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 34, Sheridan, AR, 72150.