Election, Jail Sales Tax Are Headlines in 2016

RISON – The presidential election and the fate of two proposed sales taxes to support the construction and maintenance of a county jail dominated much of the local news over the last half of 2016. Here’s an overview of the top stories for each month over the last half the year:

July

The Cleveland County School Board approved a resolution during its July meeting to join 12 other school districts across Southeast Arkansas in asking the State Board of Education for waivers allowing them to hire individuals without teaching certifications due to a lack of applicants for vacant teaching jobs.

Friends of Pioneer Village announce the completion of the first phase of restoration to the mercantile building. The group raised more than $10,000 through donations and grants to replace the metal roof and make some interior repairs to the century-old building.

The Cleveland County Quorum Court voted 8-1 to enter into a contract with SouthBuild Team LLC to conduct a study and develop plans for a possible 50 to 80 bed jail complex for the county. The study, which comes in the wake of a state jail review that found the county jail was not in compliance with state standards, is expected to cost about $18,500 overall.

The Cleveland County Community Theater group made its debut with the two sold-out performances of “Murder at the Pie Auction” at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison and the New Edinburg Community Center.

The Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative was awarded the Community SOAR Award during the 2016 Breakthrough Solutions Community Development Conference held at the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture’s Cooperative Extension Headquarters in Little Rock. The award is presented each year to a single community development effort “for exemplary vision, accomplishments, and commitment to the future of your community.”

