First Snowfall of the Season

RISON – Cleveland County received its first winter precipitation of the season last Friday when about an inch of snow fell across much of the county.

The snow created a picturesque scene at the Pioneer Village in Rison. (Top) The old Mt. Olivet Methodist Church still adorns its holiday decorations next to the Mercantile building while the McMurtrey House and the Lois Cottage (bottom) had a nice winter touch as well.

There were two rounds of snow Friday: one in the morning and another in the afternoon that ended at about 4 p.m. Both the Cleveland County and Woodlawn School Districts dismissed classes shortly after lunch Friday as some icy spots began to form on some roads.

For the most part, the major highway routes remained clear thanks to an effort by the Arkansas Highway Department to treat the roads with a de-icing chemical. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department reported few traffic issues as a result of the winter weather. After experiencing highs in the 60’s earlier in the week, an Arctic cold front moved in last Wednesday sending temperatures plummeting through the weekend. Temperatures as low as 10 degrees were reported in the county on Saturday morning.