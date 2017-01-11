James Rauls

James Thomas Rauls, 83, of Bogart, GA died Thursday, December 22, 2016 in Athens, GA.

Jim, or Uncle J as he was affectionately referred to by many who loved him, was born April 7, 1933 in Cleveland County, AR. He was the first son born to Vodie Rauls and Alma Terry Rauls.

As a young man Jim joined the United States Navy and after his service he attended tailoring school in California where he started his life-long career of making people look fabulous. He obtained a job working for MGM Studios and had the privilege of tailoring clothing for many of Hollywood’s most famous movie stars such as Rita Haworth, Audrey Hepburn and his personal favorite, Marilyn Monroe.

His family and friends loved to hear the many stories he would tell and they will be passed down to future generations in his loving memory. After his Hollywood days, Jim returned to AR and opened his own shop in Pine Bluff where one of his favorite clients was Mr. Dillard of Dillard’s Department Store. He later opened shops in Odessa,TX and Warren, AR, before moving to Georgia. Jim was a man full of magical stories and a kind, generous heart. He had a great love of animals, especially the many spoiled Schnauzers he owned as pets throughout his life.

Jim is survived by two half-brothers, Bobby Lee Doss of Midland, TX and David Doss of Rison, AR. He is also survived by three half-sisters; Judy Vinson of Rison, AR, Evelyn Jones of Lubbock, TX and Syble Harrison of Tulsa, OK. Preceding him in death are his beloved parents and grandparents, his two doting older sisters; Bernice Brown and Mary G. Tiner, and his two younger half-sisters Maxine Harman and Gala Carter. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Frazer’s Funeral Home in Warren, AR with Rev. Wayman Mann officiating. Burial will be in Prosperity Cemetery near Pansy.

