Joy Marshall Bolin, 84, passed away on January 5, 2017 at her home near Carthage, Arkansas.

She was born September 30, 1932 to the late H.L. and Nancy Raney Marshall.

She was a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bolin, a son, Mark Bolin, and a grandson, Gregory Bolin. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Delora Wallace, Katherine Roberts, Carolyn Starks and Marolyn Marshall, and two brothers, Darrell Marshall and Gerald Marshall.

She is survived by four sons, Mike Bolin (Sylvia) of Hot Springs, Steve Bolin of Carthage, Rick Bolin (Judy) of Kingsland, Rusty Bolin (Cris) of Warren; one daughter, Deborah Anderson of Carthage; two sisters, Dora Atkins of New Mexico, Margaret Neal of Carthage; two brothers, Chester Marshall (Carolyn) of Sheridan, and Johnny Marshall of Sheridan; six grandchildren, Michael Bolin, Jr., Sean Bolin, Jennifer Smith, Jarrod Bolin, Erin Taylor, and Hannah Bolin; six great grandchildren, Joshua Smeltzer, Lucas Smeltzer, Lane Bolin, Kaela Taylor, Nicholas Taylor, and Adelyn Joy Kelly. Proverbs 1:28 “Her children rise up and call her blessed.”

Funeral services were Monday, January 9, 2017 at Benton Funeral Home in Fordyce with Rev. John Brown officiating. Burial followed at Tulip Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church c/o Rose Mary Lassiter 5684 Hwy 229 South Leola, AR 72084.

