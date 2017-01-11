Kickstart To Launch Business Courses

Effort Underway To Spur More Local Growth Through Entrepreneurship

RISON – In an effort to cultivate more small business growth in the county, Kickstart Cleveland County is working with the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center to present a series of seminars designed to help people start and run a small business.

The first seminar, entitled “Starting a Small Business in Arkansas,” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Hall-Morgan Veterans Building in Rison. There is no charge for the seminar.

The course goes over the basic steps to starting a business: legal business structures, regulations and licensing, preparing for a business loan, developing a business plan, key issues that affect your business success, common pitfalls entrepreneurs face, and more.

Those wishing to attend the seminar can register online by going to www.asbtdc.org and clicking on the “Events” tab in the top menu bar, and then clicking on “Monticello Area.” Scroll down the course offerings to find the “Starting a Business in Arkansas” listing for Rison and click on the blue title. That will take you to an online registration form.

Britt Talent and Diane Clement, members of the Kickstart Cleveland County steering committee, met last Thursday with Stephanie Harton, director for the ASBTDC office at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, to discuss what they hope will become an ongoing effort to help local people learn more about starting a business, and for those who are already in business, learn more about making it successful.

Harton said her office offers a variety of services to help both start-up and existing businesses as well as home-based businesses. She said her office can offer assistance on developing a business plan, securing financing, financial analysis and budgeting, market research, marketing and sales, creating an online presence, feasibility studies and more. The idea is to offer specialty courses in some of those areas in subsequent local seminars.

