Local Groups Set Events for 2017

RISON – A number of organizations affiliated with Kickstart Cleveland County have announced dates, or at least tentative dates, for events that are set to take place in Cleveland County in 2017.

The events were announced during the Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative meeting held late last month at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison.

Five of the seven organizations affiliated with Kickstart Cleveland County were represented at the meeting: Rison Shine Downtown Development, Friends of Pioneer Village, Cleveland County Fair Board, Cleveland County Community Theater and Re-Newing Edinburg.

Two organizations announced they were planning events in 2017, but did not have dates set when the meeting took place.

Roger McClellan, president of the Cleveland County Fair Board, said the fairgounds will be hosting a rodeo and a bull riding competition sometime during 2017.

Meanwhile, Stacy Walz of the Cleveland County Community Theater Group, said their current plans are to hold a youth-oriented Disney production in the spring/summer and a music and variety show for the fall.

