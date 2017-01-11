William Taylor

William Leon Taylor went home to be with the Lord January 4, 2017.

He was born September 1, 1932 to Curt and Millie Taylor.

Mr. Taylor retired from Entergy in 1991. He was a member of the VFW and a member of the Plainsman Band. He also served in the Korean War and when they ceased fire he was on the front lines. Mr. Taylor was a member of the First Baptist Church of West Memphis where he was a greeter.

Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents; son Stan Taylor; two sisters, Evelyn Beason, Bernice Reed; four brothers, J.C., John Heney, Faye, and Dean Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maxine Taylor; his son, Jeff Taylor (Charlotte) of West Memphis; three granddaughters, Ashley Sellers of West Memphis, AR, Jessica Pollard and Leeann Nanos of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Joann May of Bella Vista, AR, Martha Ingram of Hot Springs Village, AR; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of West Memphis or to Avondale Baptist Church.

Services were Saturday, January 7, 2017 with interment following at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion, AR.

Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westmemphis