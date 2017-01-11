Woodlawn Eyes Improving Looks of New Library

WOODLAWN – As completion of the new library/multi-media center draws closer, the Woodlawn School Board turned its attention to improving the aesthetics of the building during a short regular monthly meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Dudley Hume told the board that the bricklayers are nearly finished with the building, the interior electrical and computer wiring are being installed, and the heating/air conditioning ventilation has been wrapped up as well.

“It’s starting to look like a finished product,” Hume said.

The board approved a bid of $5,530 from Ace Communications, Inc. for the installation of data cables and network connections for the computer lab that will part of the new multi-media center.

While no projected move-in dates were discussed Monday night, there was some discussion of addressing the vacant area located in front of the new building. Board member David Stover, as well as other board members, said it looked “too plain jane.”

There was discussion of possibly using the brick salvaged from the old elementary building to create a paved courtyard area, or perhaps adding some low-maintenance planters. Some of the board members expressed their desire to see the area covered with a canopy of some sort.

To read the full article, see the January 11, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.