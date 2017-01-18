Bears Fall at Bearden; Edged By Strong, 64-63

BEARDEN – The Bearden Bears used a second-half surge to get past the Woodlawn Bears, 79-66, in a combined district game last Friday night at Bearden.

Despite having starters Justin Hargrave and Dakota Wright out for the game, Woodlawn found itself up 37-31 with about a minute to go in the first half before the Bearden made a late charge to tie the game, 39-39, at the half. Bearden pulled away over the final two quarters.

Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair said his Bears battled foul trouble throughout the game. Starter Cole Harrison, one of Woodlawn’s leading scorers, got in early foul trouble and had to sit for much of the game. Harrison, Trevor Monk and Braden Sparks all finished the game with four fouls.

Kolton Barnes stepped up to fill the scoring void for Woodlawn, finishing with 21 points. Sparks followed with 12 despite the foul troubles.

Woodlawn fell to 1-3 in district play with the lose and 5-8 overall.

Strong 64, Woodlawn 63

WOODLAWN – Cole Harrison’s contested 3-point shot as time expired was off the mark as the Strong Bulldogs held on to edge past the Woodlawn Bears, 64-63, in a district matchup last Tuesday night at the Woodlawn Gym.

