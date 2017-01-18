CCSB Awards First Attendance Bonuses to Staff

RISON – The Cleveland County School District will be paying $12,317.06 in bonus money this month to 52 employees who did not miss a day or missed only one day of work over the second nine-week period of the school year.

Meanwhile, next year’s seniors may have an opportunity to get out of school early to go to a job or pursue college classes if the Arkansas Department of Education approves a request from the district to implement a “work release” for seniors next school year.

Back in October, the school board approved implementing a bonus program that awards employees bonuses if they do not miss a work day or just one day during a nine-week period. Those who have perfect attendance receive a $250 bonus while those who miss one day receive $150.

The purpose behind the incentive plan is to encourage teachers and other district staff to miss less time at work, thereby saving the district money on substitute pay and getting more work done on campus.

It is currently being offered on a trial basis for the remainder of the 2016-17 school year. The school board asked for a report at the end of each nine-week period assess its cost and effectiveness.

Superintendent Johnnie Johnson told the Cleveland County School Board during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night that the incentive seems to have worked with some people, but the substitute pay has stayed basically the same.

