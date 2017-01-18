CCSB Remembers Willie Rainey

RISON – Cleveland County Superintendent Johnnie Johnson (right) presents Willena Rainey Swift (left), the daughter of the late Cleveland County School Board member Willie Rainey, with a plaque and certificate of appreciation during a ceremony at the start of the school board’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Rainey served on local school boards for 24 consecutive years, starting on the Kingsland School Board and then being re-elected to the Cleveland County School Board after the Kingsland and Rison School Districts consolidated.

Rainey died unexpectedly on Nov. 16, the day after he attended a regular school board meeting. Several members of Rainey’s family were on hand to see the presentation.

While Johnson acknowledged it was a sad moment, he also noted that it was “a special moment to recognize someone special.”

In addition to his serving on the school board for 24 years, Johnson also recognized Rainey – a standout basketball player for New Edinburg High School – for his many years of service as a high school basketball and softball official.

Tuesday night’s meeting also marked the first for Jason Hall of New Edinburg (pictured seated to the left of Willena Swift), who was appointed by the school board to fill the remainder of Rainey’s term for the current school year.