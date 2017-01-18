County To Begin Search for Jailers

RISON – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department placed an advertisement for jailers in The Herald this week as the first changes begin in the wake of last year’s citation issued by the Arkansas Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee.

The state committee cited the county as being in “non-compliance” for not having jailers on staff to oversee the prisoners at the 10-bed facility. The county has always trained the radio dispatcher to serve in both capacities, but the review committee said the two positions had to be separate.

As a result, Sheriff Jack Rodgers said he will have to hire four people to provide around the clock supervision in order to stay in compliance and keep the jail open.

The county included an extra $167,734 in the sheriff’s department budget this year to help pay for the new jailers plus provide more money to rent jail space outside the county to meet the state’s policy regarding segregation of prisoners.

State law requires prisoners to be separated based on sex (male/female), age (adult/minor), charges (felony/misdemeanor) and court standing (awaiting trial/convicted). The sheriff’s department budgeted about $50,000 more this year to rent bed space outside the county to accommodate those segregation policies.

