Hawkins To Visit Kingsland To Help Cash Effort

MORRILTON, Ark. – Dr. Ruth Hawkins, director of Arkansas Heritage Sites at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has agreed to visit Kingsland and Cleveland County in late February to assess what can be done to develop the birthplace of Johnny Cash into another stop on a tourism trail based on the life of the country music icon.

Hawkins agreed to come to Kingsland and Cleveland County after visiting with a group from Kickstart Cleveland County at the Uncommon Communities Conference held at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute on top of Mount Petit Jean near Morrilton last Friday and Saturday. She delivered the keynote address at the conference on heritage tourism on Friday.

Hawkins played a key role into turning the boyhood home of Johnny Cash at the Dyess Colony in northeast Arkansas into a tourist destination that has attracted visitors from every state in the nation as well as 45 countries.

In addition to the Dyess Colony restoration, Hawkins has also helped develop the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center at Piggott (where famed American author Earnest Hemingway penned a portion his critically-acclaimed A Farewell to Arms), the Southern Tenant Farmers Museum at Tyronza, and the Lakeport Plantation near Lake Village.

Last year, the City of Kingsland acquired the old post office building on First Street with the intention of converting it into a visitors center that would promote the city’s affiliation with Johnny Cash as well as other notable people from the area.

After making some repairs to the roof, the project has stalled but Kickstart Cleveland County voted last month to make it a priority on its community development list for 2017.

Should the efforts at Kingsland become successful, Hawkins said it would be included on a series of stops affiliated with the life of Johnny Cash. She said the Dyess Colony has a cross-promotional agreement in place with the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, Tenn., as well as places like Sun Records in Memphis to encourage Cash fans to visit his boyhood home at Dyess. She said Kingsland would included in those tour recommendations once an attraction is established.

