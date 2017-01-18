Lady Bears Hold Off Bearden for 39-30 Win

BEARDEN – The Woodlawn Lady Bears used four 3-pointers in the first half to build an early lead before holding off the Bearden Lady Bears for a 39-30 combined conference victory last Friday at Bearden.

Casey Parker sank three 3’s in the first half – two in the first quarter and another in the second – and Peyton Penland hit another as Woodlawn finished the first half with a 20-10 lead. Woodlawn led 14-9 at the end of the opening period before Bearden managed just a single free throw in the second.

The two teams played fairly even over the final two quarters with Woodlawn winning the third 8-7 and Bearden taking the fourth13-11.

The game was a foul fest with a total of 57 free throws attempted by both teams. Both teams had one player foul out and two players finis the game with four fouls.

Woodlawn barely shot abouve 50 percent at the free throw line, hitting 15-of-29. Bearden, however, was just 11-of-28 at the line.

Parker and Sydney Weatherford led the Woodlawn scorers with nine points apiece. Penland and Jordan Wilkie each had five.

