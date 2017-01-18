Lady ‘Cats Hammer Strong, Beat Hampton

STRONG – The visting Rison Lady Wildcats got off to a huge start as they coasted to a 67-46 win over the Strong Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night at Strong.

Rison got off to a fast start, outscoring Strong 20-4 in the first quarter to take a commanding lead early. The Lady ‘Cats were up 33-15 by halftime.

Strong found some offense in the second half but were never able to mount a serious comeback bid.

Katelyn Mason topped the Lady Wildcats with 22 points followed by Macy Ratliff with 17.

Rison 57, Hampton 43

RISON – The Rison Lady Wildcats were able to give themselves a little breathing room in the third quarter as they got past the Hampton Lady Bulldogs, 57-43, last Friday at the Rison Gym.

Rison was leading 28-24 at halftime when they were able to outscore Hampton 13-7 in the third quarter to push their lead to double digits, 41-31, to start the fourth quarter.

Katelyn Mason was the only Lady ‘Cat in double figures with 23.

