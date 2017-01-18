Murder Trial Delayed to March

Motions By Two Defendants Push Back Trial Date for Allbright Murder

RISON – The capital murder trial for Brad Hunter Smith of the Randall community, accused of killing 22-year-old Cherrish Faith Allbright in December 2015, has been moved to March 27-31 as the court awaits action on 30 motions filed by Smith’s attorney last October.

Meanwhile, an attorney representing another defendant in the case, Joshua Brown of Rison, has asked the court to suppress the testimony his client made during the investigation, and also asked that Brown’s case be moved to the juvenile division.

Smith’s trial was originally set for Jan. 23-27, but Thirteenth Judicial District Prosecutor David Butler of Magnolia said Tuesday the court must first rule on the motions filed on Smith’s behalf in an omnibus hearing. Butler said that hearing will likely take place in February at Rison.

Smith’s attorney, Greg Robinson of Pine Bluff, filed all 30 motions on Oct. 10. The motions ranged from a request to allow Smith to wear street clothes during the trial to dismissing the death penalty in his case. Butler said he expects some of the more “harmless” motions, like the one for clothing, to be granted, but others will remain in place.

The case is being tried before Circuit Judge David W. Talley, Jr.

Smith and Brown are among three suspects charged with capital murder, kidnapping and abuse of corpse in connection to Allbright’s death. The other suspect is Jonathan Guenther, also of the Randall area.

