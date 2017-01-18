Roberts Powers Wildcats Past Hampton, HG

RISON – The Rison Wildcats overcame an early deficit before pulling away over the final three quarters to knock off the Hampton Bulldogs, 58-46, in combined district play last Friday night at the Rison Gym.

Hampton led 16-15 at the end of the opening period before Rison’s J.C. Roberts hit nine of his game-high 22 points in the second quarter as the Wildcats pulled ahead, 31-27, at halftime.

The ‘Cats outscored the Bulldogs 14-10 in the third period and 13-9 in the fourth to secure the double-digit victory.

Roberts, who had three 3-pointers in the game, hit all five of his free throws against Hampton. The Wilcats hit 10-of-15 free throws in the game.

Monta Thomas led the ‘Dogs with 13 points. E.J. Russell and Desmond Brown both fouled out for Hampton.

It was the second consecutive win for the Wildcats, who improved to 3-3 in conference play and 3-4 overall with the win.

Rison 69, Harmony Grove 39

RISON – J.C. Roberts scored a game-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers, to the lead the Rison Wildcats to a 69-39 blowout of the Camden Harmony Grove Hornets last Thursday at the Rison Gym.

