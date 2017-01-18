Second Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt Scheduled for March 9-11

RISON – Rummage sale enthusiasts from across the region are gearing up for the Second Annual Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt to be held March 9-11 along a 120-mile stretch of Arkansas Hwy. 35 that passes through five counties, including Clevleand County.

“People are already excited about it,” said Jennifer King of Rison, the person who organized the first-ever event last year.

King, a self-described “junk hunter” herself, created the event last year. Working with local people and businesses, she set up a series of rummage sales along the entire route of Hwy. 35 extending roughly from Benton to Dermott.

This year’s route will be the same as last year’s, starting along Hwy. 35 in Saline County at Benton and extending south through Sheridan and Grant County, Rison and Cleveland County, Monticello and Drew County, and finally Dermott and Chicot County.

King encouraged churches and individuals who live along Hwy. 35 to begin making plans now to set up a sale along the route. There is no charge to participate – simply set up a booth along the route.

For those who don’t have property along Hwy. 35 but would like to participate, several communities are setting up “hubs” where people can rent space along the route.

