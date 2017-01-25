Bears Fall To ‘Dogs In Overtime, 67-65

WOODLAWN – A miserable night at the free throw line came back to the haunt the Woodlawn Bears as the Hampton Bulldogs escaped with a 67-65 overtime win in league play last Friday night inside the Woodlawn Gym.

Woodlawn was leading 17-11 after the first period before Hampton outscored the Bears 18-8 in the second quarter to take a 29-25 lead into the half. Woodlawn shaved a point off that deficit in the third period, and were down 42-39 to start the final frame. The Bears surged ahead down the stretch to move in front by six, 57-51, with just 55 seconds to play.

That’s when the free throws came into play.

Woodlawn had a chance to put the game away as they went to the line for a one-and-one with a two-point lead and only 10 seconds left of the clock. The free throw, however, was no good, and the Bulldogs got the rebound and hustled down the court to launch a 3-pointer for a possible game-winner. The shot was off the mark, but Hampton’s Monta Thomas as there for the put-back to tie the game, 61-61, and send it into overtime.

The free throw woes carried over into the OT as well as Woodlawn hit just 4-of-10 attempts. The Bears made 11-of-24 free throw attempts in the game, equating to 46 percent shooting from the line.

Hampton’s Thomas led all scorers with 28 while Cole Harrison had 21 and Dakota Wright 13 for the Bears.

