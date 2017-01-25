Bonnie Puckett

Bonnie Ree Puckett, 80, of Rison, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Mrs. Puckett was born March 5, 1936 in Star City, Arkansas, to the late Robert Earl and Elvie Etta Owen Wimberly.

She was a retired floral designer and homemaker. Mrs. Puckett was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Wilkerson, William Tony Puckett; two brothers, J. T. Wimberly and Earl Von Wimberly.

Mrs. Puckett is survived by her husband of 59 years, William Puckett, whom she married November 19, 1957 in Greenville, Mississippi; three sons, Donald Warren Wilkerson of Arkansas, Franklin Ray Wilkerson of Alabama, Roger Dale Wilkerson of Florida; one daughter, Heidi Fugitt of Missouri; two sisters, Pearl Harrison and Dorothy Wimberly Williams, both of Arkansas; nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Funeral services were Friday, January 20, 2017 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Rison with Brother Johnny Brewster officiating. Interment followed in Macedonia Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

