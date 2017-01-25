County Sees Uptick in Property Crimes

2016 Statistics Show Less Violent, More Property Crimes Than In 2015

RISON – While violent crimes like rape, sexual assault and others were down in 2016, Cleveland County did see a noticeable up-tick in property crimes like burglary, theft of property, and breaking and entering last year, according to statistics released by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department.

Each January, the sheriff’s department compiles a list of all the calls the department received over the previous year. Those calls are broken down into categories like homicides, rape, theft, etc.

In a comparison of the year-end numbers from 2015 to 2016, there were fewer calls for violent crimes like rape/sexual assault cases and homicide. The statistics showed that rape/sexual assault cases fell from two in 2015 to one in 2016.

The number of homicide/death investigations also fell, dropping from 16 in 2015 to 13 in 2016. Rodgers explained that a “death investigation” does not mean that homicide is suspected in a person’s death. He said it is routine for the sheriff’s department, usually with the county coroner, investigate any death that occurs at a home. He said the vast majority of those deaths are by natural causes and have no suspicious motive behind them, they sheriff’s department is still obligated to investigate. The last homicide recorded in the county took place in December 2015.

The only violent crime category that saw an increase last year was for assault and battery, rising by just one: from 18 cases in 2015 to 19 in 2016.

While violent crimes were down, the same cannot be said for property-related crimes like burglary, theft and breaking and entering.

