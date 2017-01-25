Dermott Gets Past Rison in OT, 65-59

RISON – The Rison Wildcatsmounted a second-half comeback to send the game into overtime before Theroux Danzy lifted the league-leading Dermott Rams to a 65-59 victory last Friday night in the Rison gym.

Danzy played a key role early on as he scored 18 of his game-high 34 points in the first half, including five 3-pointers. The Rams closed out the opening period with an 11-6 lead before stretching their lead to 29-16 by halftime.

Rison Coach Fred Hauk said he had to call a timeout as the Rams swelled their lead into double-digits. “I just tried to calm them down and get them back into their,” he said. “They responded… We really had to battle back.”

The Wildcats really started turning it around in the second half as J.C. Roberts began to find his range. Roberts buried three 3-pointers as he scored 11 points to trigger a 17-6 run by Rison. By the close of the third, Dermott’s lead was down to a single bucket, 35-33.

The third quarter momentum carried over into the fourth as Rison took the lead and were up by five with game winding down. However, Danzy would respond, hitting back-to-back 3’s to put Dermott back on top by a point.

The Rams looked like they were in position to win when the Wildcats missed a free throw in the closing seconds down by one. But Devin Davis rebounded the miss and was fouled. He made the second of his two free throws to the time, 50-50, with two seconds left. The Rams’ Hail Mary shot hit the backboard but Rison survived to send it into overtime.

To read the full article, see the January 25, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.