Dorothy “Dot” Jean Bryant Doss, 80, of Warren, AR, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 22, 2017, at Chapel Woods Nursing Home.

Born August 31, 1936, in New Edinburg, AR, she was the daughter of the late Henry “Nig” Bryant and Ruth George Bryant.

She married Charles William Doss on June 9, 1956. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2016. She was a faithful member of Central Missionary Baptist Church. She retired after many years as secretary from Warren Eastside Elementary School where she was known by many children as “Ms. Dot”

She is survived by her loving husband; two daughters Karen (Billy) Smith and Robin (Randy) Hollis, all of Warren; three grandchildren Jared (Loretta) Smith, and Jana (Craig) Mann all of Warren, and Glenn Lansdale of Orlando, FL; three great-grandchildren, Kennedie Smith, Ashtyn Mann, and Bradley Mann; one brother Ronnie (Shyrell) Bryant of New Edinburg and one sister Dianne (Danny) Ferrell of Warren.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, at Frazer’s Chapel with Bro. Charles Woolley officiating. Music will be by the Bryant Sisters. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery by Frazer’s Funeral Home.

Active pallbearers are Glenn Lansdale, Jared Smith, Craig Mann, Randy Hollis, Billy Smith, Rusty Bryant. Honorary pallbearers are Scott Doss, Roger George, Dewayne George, John Parrott, Greg Harton, Gregg Reep, Rusty Hardin, Densil Stewart, Ben Garner, Frank Chancellor and Billy J. Watson.

