Friends of Village To Host ‘The Hub’ For 2017 Junk Hunt

Rison – Friends of Pioneer Village will once again be hosting “The Hub” for the upcoming Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt at the Pioneer Village in Rison as a fundraiser to help support renovations of the historic structures on the grounds.

That was one of the subjects discussed during a joint meeting of the Friends of Pioneer Village and the City of Rison’s Pioneer Village Commission on Monday.

“The Hub” is a place where individuals and businesses can rent booth space to take advantage of the Junk Hunt traffic that will be travelling through southern Arkansas on March 9-11.

Inside booths, which have electricity available, are $10 per day per 10 foot by 10 foot booth space. Outside booth spaces, 15 feet by 25 feet, are $25 per day. A registration form can be found on page 3 of this issue of The Herald.

Dozens of vendors, ranging from people selling rummage items to crafters, took advantage of the opportunity to sell at “The Hub” last year. Several reported very good sales.

Monday’s joint meeting was to finalize the plans for “The Hub” and other fundraisers, and to also prioritize repairs and renovations to the historical buildings.

