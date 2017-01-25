Local Highway Dept. Official Says Litter ‘Worst in 37 Years’

RISON – If you pay close attention to the sides of the roads around Cleveland County, you will notice quite a bit of trash along the roads.

Dink Lybrand with the Cleveland County unit of the Arkansas Highway Department said the amount of litter in Cleveland County is the worst he has his 37 years with the department.

“It’s costing the state money to clean up the trash,” Lybrand said. “We’re hiring extra workers just to pick it up. We need to be fixing roads, not picking up trash.”

He noted that the increase in trash has been especially prominent on roads enroute to and from the Dollar General stores at both Calmer and Rison. Plastic shopping bags can be found along Hwy. 114 in the Calmer community.

To combat the issue, Lybrand urges everyone to have discussions about the importance of not littering. Discussions can be at home, at church and in classrooms at schools.

Additionally, the Highway Department has an “Adopt-A-Mile” program where a church, community group, or any individual can sponsor a mile of roadway to keep clean.

