Local Johnny Cash Journal Coming Together

RISON – Even when country music icon Johnny Cash was at the top of his career, he would on occasion sneak into Cleveland County to visit relatives and attend reunions, often undetected by the general public.

Those are the type of stories that the Cleveland County Historical Society hopes to archive in its latest project to put together a journal depicting Cash’s connection to the county.

While his boyhood home at Dyess has become a destination for Cash fans from across the country and the world, his ancestral home is in Cleveland County – and the Historical Society wants to document that fact.

John “J.R.” Cash was born Feb. 26, 1932, just outside of Kingsland to Ray Cash and Carrie Rivers Cash. Both of his parents were natives of Cleveland County, with deep family ties to both the Kingsland and Rison areas. Several of his relatives, mostly cousins and other extended family, still live in the area.

Annette Rawls of Rison, one of the Society members that is helping with the project, recalled speaking to a group of local school children a few years at a special Johnny Cash display that was set up at the Cleveland County Fair in Rison.

“I asked them how many knew who Johnny Cash was, and nearly every one of them raised their hand,” Rawls recalled. “Then I asked them if any of them were related to him, and a couple of hands went up. They were able to tell me the direct link they had with him.”

