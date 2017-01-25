Pickup Stolen at Woodlawn Recovered Later That Day

RISON – A truck stolen from a business at Woodlawn last Thursday morning, Jan. 19, was recovered later that day when a relative of the truck’s owner spotted it in Pine Bluff, Chief Deputy Gary Young of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Young said at approximately 7 a.m. last Thurday, Terry Rushing contacted the sheriff’s department to report that his 2013 Ford F-150 truck had been stolen from the parking lot of the Woodlawn Grocery on Hwy. 63. The theft occurred after Rushing parked his truck and went inside the store. Witnesses reported seeing a black male drive off in the truck headed north along Hwy. 63.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department alerted authorities in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County and provided a description of the missing truck and suspect.

That afternoon on Jan. 19, Young said a relative of the victim saw the stolen vehicle at a pawn shop in Pine Bluff.The driver of the vehicle was confronted and an off duty Pine Bluff Police officer intervened and arrested the suspect.

Young said the suspect was transported to the Pine Bluff Police Department and will be charged with theft by receiving. He said the investigation by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department is continuing.