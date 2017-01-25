Roy Mitchell

Roy Edward Mitchell, 67, of Kingsland died Friday, January 20, 2017 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, AR.

He was born May 3, 1949 in Houston, TX.

He was a retired forester and a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Maxwell Mitchell and Gladys Nowlin Mitchell.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Mitchell of Kingsland; two sons, Brian Mitchell and wife Kristy of Monticello, Robert Mitchell and wife Katherine of Kingsland; one daughter, Karen Thresher and husband Steve of Hot Springs; two step sons, Mike Courtney and wife Kristal of Camden, Stephen Courtney and wife Cherise of Fordyce; one brother, Larry Mitchell of Kingsland; one sister, Marsha McKnight and husband Bill of Gillette, WY; eleven grandchildren, Reid and Jack Mitchell of Monticello, Anna Grace Mitchell of Kingsland, Wyatt and Gabe Thresher of Hot Springs, Kiera and Kaden Courtney of Camden, Karly, Bryce, Brayden, and Gabriel Courtney of Fordyce.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Kingsland with Rev. Rick Bolin officiating. Burial followed at Graves Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Graves Cemetery Association.

Arrangements by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce.

