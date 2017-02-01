Bearden Holds Off Rison Comeback Bid

BEARDEN – The Bearden Bears used a blistering start to grab a big lead early before holding off the Rison Wildcats for a 62-51 victory in conference action last Tuesday night at Bearden.

Devarious Hughes scored nine points and Sontania Lawson added seven more in the first quarter as the league-leading Bears bolted out to a 23-7 lead by the end of the opening period.

Rison, however, began chipping away at the 16-point deficit beginning in the second quarter, outscoring Bearden 14-9 to close the gap to 32-21 by halftime. That momentum carried over to the third quarter as well as the Wildcats narrowed the gap to just 49-40 to start the final period.

Bearden, however, regained its edge in the fourth quarter to ease away down the stretch and stay unbeated in conference play.

J.C. Roberts hit four 3-pointers to finish with 16 points to lead the Wildcats in scoring followed by Chris Lawson with 12.

Bearden’s Sontania Lawson led all scorers with 18.