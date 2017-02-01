Courses to Help Business Start-Ups Begin Next Week

RISON – The Arkansas Small Business Technology and Development Center (ASBTDC) at the University of Arkansas at Monticello will be hosting a free workshop called “Starting a Small Business in Arkansas” at 6 p.m. next Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Hall-Morgan Veterans Building in Rison.

The seminar will cover a variety of issues related to starting a business, including licenses and permits, taxes, legal structures, getting financing, business planning, operating a home-based business, the “Do’s and Don’ts of Starting a Business” and more.

The workshop is being co-sponsored by the Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative.

Registration is free, and the session is expected to last about two hours, said Stephanie Harton with the ASBTDC at Monticello. To register online, go to www.asbtdc.org and click on “Events” and then “Monticello Area.” Find the listing for the Feb. 9 “Starting a Business in Arkansas” in Rison listing, and then click on the title to get to the registration page.

The Herald also has a quick link to the registration site at www.clevelandcountyherald.com. Look for the purple icon on the right side of the page.

As of Tuesday, more than a dozen people had already registered according the ASBTDC.

