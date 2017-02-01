Jaggers Becomes County’s Third Miss Ark. Contestant

STUTTGART – Taylor Jaggers of Rison became the third Cleveland County resident within the past 11 years to qualify for the Miss Arkansas Pageant after winning the Miss Grand Prairie Pageant in Stuttgart this past Saturday night.

Taylor is the daughter of Greg and Lynda Jaggers of Rison. She is a graduate of Rison High School, and is a dance major at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is a dance instructor for MK Studios.

By winning the Miss Grand Prairie Pageant, Taylor becomes an automatic qualifier for the Miss Arkansas Pageant, which will be held this June at the Robinson Auditorium in Little Rock.

Jaggers joins fellow Rison natives Sally Lybrand and Sloane Roberts as contestants in the Miss Arkansas Pageant. Lybrand competed in 2006 and Roberts won the title in 2012.