Kickstart to Launch 2017 With Banquet

Event Will Highlight County’s Accomplishments, Plans For Future

RISON – Kickstart Cleveland County, a network of grassroots community development groups from around the county, will be launching its 2017 campaign with a “Celebrate Cleveland County” banquet at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison.

The meal is being catered by Woods Barbecue of White Hall, and will include barbecue pork, chicken, baked beans, potato salad, roll, ice tea and dessert.

Tickets are $15 for an individual or $25 per couple. Tickets can be purchased at the Cleveland County Herald office, 215 Main Street in downtown Rison, or through members of the various groups affiliated with Kickstart Cleveland County.

For more information, call the Cleveland County Extension Office at (870) 325-6321 or The Herald office at (870) 325-6412.

Dr. Rick Cartwright, interim associate vice president for Agriculture-Extension, will be the featured speaker. Dr. Cartwright oversees the statewide operations of University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture’s Cooperative Extension Service.

He will be introduced by Dr. Mark Peterson, professor of community and economic development at the Extension Service. Dr. Peterson is the creator of “Breakthrough Solutions,” the community development program that Kickstart Cleveland County is modeled after.

In addition, local elected officials will be invited as well.

The dinner will highlight what has been achieved so far through the Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative and what the plans are going forward with each affiliated group. Any proceeds made from the event will go toward funding local projects carried out by Kickstart Cleveland County or one of its affiliated local groups.

To read the full article, see the February 1, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.