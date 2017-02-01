Late Run Lifts Wildcats Past Bears, 59-49

WOODLAWN – The Rison Wildcats ended the game on an 8-0 run as they held off the Woodlawn Bears for a 59-49 victory last Thursday night in a clash of Cleveland County rivals at the Woodlawn gym.

The victory avenged a loss the ‘Cats suffered earlier in January when the Bears erased a 13-point second-half deficit to squeeze out a 75-74 win in overtime at the Rison gym.

Last week’s game played out much like the first as Rison led much of the way only to have Woodlawn mount a comeback. This time, however, the Wildcats fended off the rally.

Rison got off to a quick start as Malik Chavis completed a three-point opportunity after he was fouled on the first points of the game and then Chris Lawson drilled a 3-pointer to give the ‘Cats a quick 6-0 cushion.

Rison used a 9-2 run midway through the second quarter to build a double-digit lead, 29-19, before the Bears used a 7-2 run over the final 1:30 of the first half to make it a 31-26 game at halftime.

Woodlawn trimmed Rison’s advantage to just one, 31-30, after scoring the first four points of the second half before Lawson responded with a a free throw and a basket to push it back to a two-possession game at 34-30.

Again, the Bears came back as a steal and lay up by Brayden Sparks cut it to two, and then Dakota Wright tied it up, 34-34, on a fast-break lay up. Wright was fouled on the play and had a chance to give Woodlawn its first lead of the game, but the free throw was off the mark.

