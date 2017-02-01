Mason’s 30 Lifts Rison Past Woodlawn

WOODLAWN – Katelyn Mason scored 30 points to lead the Rison Lady Wildcats to a 41-25 victory over the Woodlawn Lady Bears last Thursday night in combined conference action at the Woodlawn gym.

Mason was nearly unstoppable the entire way, scoring all 16 of the Lady Wildcats’ points in the first half and adding 14 more in the second.

Mason wasted little time in finding her groove, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers early on to help the Lady ‘Cats jump out to a quick 6-0 lead. She added three more field goals in the first quarter as Rison was up 12-0 after the first quarter.

Woodlawn’s offense finally got on track in the second period as Grace Baker hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Bears’ first points of the game before Krstyal Fleetwood hit two free throws to cut the Lady Wildcat lead to 12-5.

Mason answered with a score for Rison before the Lady Bears responded with a 6-0 run. Baker ended the run with a three-point play after being fouled on a made basket with just 14 seconds left in the first half. Her free throw made it a one-possession game at 14-11. The Lady ‘Cats hurried down the floor after the free throw and Mason scored with just two seconds left to give the Lady Wildcats a 16-11 lead at halftime.

That was as close at is would be for the rest of the game.

To read the full article, see the February 1, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.