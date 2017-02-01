NWTF Squirrel Hunt Set For Next Saturday

RISON – The Cleveland County “Cutters and Strutters” Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will be holding a competitive squirrel hunt for its annual fundraiser to help support the chapter’s “Jakes Day” event for youth.

The competitive squirrel hunt will be conducted on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4th, 2017. To keep things simple, the following format will be used:

All Arkansas Game & Fish Commission rules and regulations will be followed. This competition is open to all persons. A donation of $10.00 per competitor/hunter is requested. This will be a team format. No limit on team members. Teams can hunt with or without dog/dogs. Each team member is allowed 12 shots per person; any shot over 12 per person will be an additional $1.00 donation per shot. (This will be on the honor system.) Points will be accrued by the number of harvested squirrels. (Each squirrel is worth 1 point.) For dog hunters: total number of squirrels harvested will be divided by the number of dogs hunted to get final score. (Example: 16 squirrels harvested with 2 dogs will equal 8 points.) In the event of a tie, the tie breaker will go to the team with the least amount of shots taken. If an additional tie breaker is needed, the tie breaker will go to the team that checked in the earliest.

The competition hunt will begin at the legal morning shooting hour on Saturday, Feb. 4. Following the hunt, competitors will gather at the Rison Church of Christ Fellowship Hall located on Hwy. 79 North at 11 a.m. for check-in. At check-in, donations will be collected and points tallied. A chili lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m. and awards will follow.

All interested competitors may contact James Wilson (870) 325-6466, Terry Thompson (870) 357-8346, or Les Walz (daytime) (870) 325-6321) with any questions. If you plan to hunt, please contact us so that arrangements can be made for lunch.

Please remember that this is a fundraising project for Cleveland County’s Jakes Day and is meant to provide a friendly competition and fellowship opportunity for those competing.