Routine Business For Kingsland City Council

KINGSLAND – The Kingsland City Council approved a routine ordinance setting the 2017 salaries for city employees and re-appointed Nick Bennett as the Kingsland Fire Chief during its regular monthly meeting last Thursday night at Kingsland City Hall.

Mayor Charles Crain said he was out of town and unable to attend at the meeting. However, he said the council conducted its routine business as usual.

The January meeting is when the city council typically approves an ordinance setting salaries for the new year. Crain said the ordinance simply carried over the salaries from 2016 since there were no increases. Last year, the council did vote to eliminate the city secretary position.

Crain said the council also approved re-appointing Bennett to another one-year term of overseeing the Kingsland Fire Department. The mayor said the fire chief is appointed on a year-to-year basis by the city council.

