Sandra Puthoff

Sandra Kay Puthoff, 63, of Rison passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Puthoff was born April 27, 1953 in Elkhart, Indiana, to the late Wilbur James and Phyllis Elaine Galbreath Metzler.

For most of her life, she was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Puthoff was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Puthoff and one sister, Peggy Metzler.

Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Jason Sowd of Goshen, Indiana, Camron and Shawn Puthoff, both of Rison; three daughters, Michelle Alverez of California, Cody Puthoff of Rison and Casey Puthoff of Star City; one sister, Rhonda Steinard of Canton, Ohio and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Buie Funeral Home in Rison.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com. (870)325-6216