Woodlawn Board Approves Plaza Idea Outside Library

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawn School Board will get the plaza area it wanted in front of the new library/media center for less money than was originally proposed.

During a special-called meeting Tuesday night, the board unanimously approved a motion by David Stover to spend up to $45,000 to proceed with the construction of a canopy, concrete work and drainage for the media center. The money for the project is being paid for out of the district’s building fund.

The board had considered various ideas over the past couple of months about what to do with the open area in front of the new media. The concrete slab that once supported part of the old elementary is still in place, and the board liked the idea of converting that area into a covered plaza for students to congregate.

During last month’s board meeting, the board asked Superintendent Dudley Hume to get with the architect working on the media center project, David Odom, to come up with an idea.

Odom and David Simmons were both at the meeting Tuesday night and presented the board with a proposal that was estimated to cost $50,202. That estimate included tearing out the existing concrete slab and replacing it with a new one. The concrete work alone was estimated to cost about $11,000.

However, after the board toured the location during Tuesday night’s meeting, Stover came up with an idea of leaving the existing slab in place and covering it with a layer of concrete that would be embedded with small washed stones. The board liked the idea and Simmons said it would actually reduce the price off the bid. That, in addition to eliminating some of the awning that was proposed to go around the covered plaza, was estimated to knock as much as $7,000 of the proposed cost.

To read the full article, see the February 1, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.